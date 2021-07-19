Cooper Financial Group Cuts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cooper Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,297,020 shares of company stock valued at $755,857,426. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $341.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $967.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.67. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.90 and a 12-month high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

