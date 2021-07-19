Cooper Financial Group Has $668,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,565,000 after buying an additional 699,310 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 33,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,764,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $77.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $152.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,855 shares of company stock worth $13,112,073 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

