Cooper Financial Group Has $7.62 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $7,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $118.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.21. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $121.86.

