Cooper Financial Group Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,989 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 29.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT opened at $141.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.92. The company has a market cap of $396.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.87.

In other Walmart news, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 8,989 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $629,230.00. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,611,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,981,139,581 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

