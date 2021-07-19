Cooper Financial Group Sells 1,349 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cooper Financial Group cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 0.6% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.65.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $321.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $513,478.08. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.