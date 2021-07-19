Cooper Financial Group Sells 759 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,691 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $43,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,347 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,502. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $248.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.60. The company has a market cap of $483.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $250.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist lifted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

