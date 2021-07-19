Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,360,000 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the June 15th total of 14,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.44. 96,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,353,811. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 182.21% and a negative net margin of 3,460.04%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.