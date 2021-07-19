CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.20. CorePoint Lodging reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 145.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 51.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on CPLG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. CorePoint Lodging has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $14.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 36,601 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 40,027 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

