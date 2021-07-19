Cormark Boosts Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Price Target to C$2.25

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Cormark from C$2.10 to C$2.25 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HTL. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.40 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.10 to C$2.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

Shares of HTL traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.86. The company had a trading volume of 137,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,531. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08. Hamilton Thorne has a 1-year low of C$1.23 and a 1-year high of C$2.18. The company has a market cap of C$262.11 million and a PE ratio of 124.00.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$14.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.84 million. Research analysts forecast that Hamilton Thorne will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.