Cormark Comments on Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$39.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.85 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SSL. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$13.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.63.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$9.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 29.91 and a current ratio of 30.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 51.50. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.57 and a twelve month high of C$14.22.

In related news, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$924,758.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 915,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,908,091.55. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total value of C$98,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,366 shares in the company, valued at C$376,338.96.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

