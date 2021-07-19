Cormark Increases TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$135.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$129.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a C$110.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$115.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$110.78.

TFII stock opened at C$122.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$53.08 and a twelve month high of C$126.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.45 billion and a PE ratio of 32.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$113.11.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.00, for a total value of C$2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$449,835,552. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,014,800.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

