Cormorant Asset Management LP Acquires 29,934 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,525,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,934 shares during the period. Revolution Medicines makes up 2.6% of Cormorant Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cormorant Asset Management LP owned approximately 3.44% of Revolution Medicines worth $115,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2,564.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,065,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,897,000 after buying an additional 1,025,770 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1,461.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,680,000 after purchasing an additional 707,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,770,000 after purchasing an additional 318,987 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 39.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after buying an additional 199,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 54.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 420,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after buying an additional 148,682 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RVMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Sunday, June 20th.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Peter Svennilson sold 52,984 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $2,270,364.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,940.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 570,444 shares of company stock valued at $18,177,589.

NASDAQ RVMD traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.96. 1,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,433. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.93.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

