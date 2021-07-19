Cormorant Asset Management LP Has $22.91 Million Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Cormorant Asset Management LP cut its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $22,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 407.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 26,878 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $577,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 42.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 21,243 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

TWST traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $111.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,241. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.90. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.09 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 20,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $1,947,616.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,430,147.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $226,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,347,316.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,845 shares of company stock valued at $17,246,308 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.