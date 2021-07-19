Cormorant Asset Management LP Lowers Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Cormorant Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.31% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $17,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on INSP. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.27.

INSP traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.46. 1,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,361. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.59. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.76 and a 52-week high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.