Cormorant Asset Management LP Reduces Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Cormorant Asset Management LP reduced its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Reata Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.9% of Cormorant Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cormorant Asset Management LP’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $39,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA traded down $2.86 on Monday, reaching $124.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,489. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.34 and a 52-week high of $186.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.72.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $226,875.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,501. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RETA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

