Cormorant Asset Management LP Sells 100,000 Shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)

Cormorant Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP’s holdings in Genetron were worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genetron by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after buying an additional 159,573 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Genetron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $781,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Genetron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genetron during the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genetron by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 455,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 355,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GTH traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,236. Genetron Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genetron had a negative net margin of 666.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

