Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Trading Down 7%

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) shares dropped 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 231,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporación América Airports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $798.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 63.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 28.4% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 10,444,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 2,823.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 324,163 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $545,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 22.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the first quarter worth approximately $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

