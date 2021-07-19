Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) CFO Sells $260,073.90 in Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 6,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $260,073.90.

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $29.33 on Monday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $51.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,698,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,822,000 after acquiring an additional 241,086 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,794,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 20,200.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 163,627 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,901,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 41.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,789,000 after buying an additional 121,852 shares during the last quarter. 10.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.