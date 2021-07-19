Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,569,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,110 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.56% of Costamare worth $53,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,705,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,404,000 after acquiring an additional 98,080 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 584,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 272,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,223,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 28,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 11.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMRE stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25. Costamare Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.33 million. Equities analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Costamare’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. lifted their price objective on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

