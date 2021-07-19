Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,045,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,637 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $18,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 41.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Coty by 7.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Coty by 33.1% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 93,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 23,260 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coty by 1.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,172,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,584,000 after acquiring an additional 57,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Coty by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,449,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,129,000 after acquiring an additional 172,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY opened at $8.44 on Monday. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.84.

COTY has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

In related news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage purchased 245,700 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

