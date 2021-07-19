Court Place Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Court Place Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,301 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, CRO Abhay Parasnis sold 12,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $270,393.50. Also, CEO Marshall Kiev purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $4,925,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,889 shares of company stock valued at $13,133,658. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $605.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,915. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $611.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.08. The firm has a market cap of $288.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

