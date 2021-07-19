Court Place Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up 3.7% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Court Place Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of United Rentals worth $11,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $11.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $294.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,190. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.41 and a fifty-two week high of $354.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on URI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.62.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

