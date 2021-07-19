Court Place Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Court Place Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 222.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.20. 30,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,318. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.80.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

