Court Place Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.35.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $7.43 on Monday, hitting $127.62. 75,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,317. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.30 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

