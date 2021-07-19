Court Place Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,695,861.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BR traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.98. 5,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.77 and a 1-year high of $171.27.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

