Court Place Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Court Place Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Biogen comprises approximately 1.3% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.10.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $323.63. The stock had a trading volume of 17,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,166. The firm has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.63.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.