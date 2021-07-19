Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 345 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Court Place Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 949.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems stock traded down $4.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.98. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $39.67 and a 52 week high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.06.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

