Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Covanta (NYSE:CVA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $20.25 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covanta from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covanta has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.10.

CVA stock opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 500.38 and a beta of 1.39. Covanta has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $20.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Covanta will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Covanta by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after acquiring an additional 185,982 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Covanta by 197.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,742 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 75,463 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Covanta in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new stake in Covanta in the first quarter valued at $1,214,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Covanta by 13.6% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 85,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

