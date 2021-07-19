Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

Get Covestro alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COVTY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Covestro from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Covestro from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

COVTY stock opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.64. Covestro has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covestro (COVTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.