Cowen Trims FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Target Price to $16.00

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered FibroGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.75.

FibroGen stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.82. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.03.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 27.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,771,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,598,000 after buying an additional 2,543,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,616,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,833,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,942,000 after purchasing an additional 544,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after purchasing an additional 267,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

