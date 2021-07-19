Crane (CR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Crane (NYSE:CR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect Crane to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Crane to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $90.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

In other Crane news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Insiders sold a total of 26,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,048 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

