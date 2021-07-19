Crane (CR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Crane (NYSE:CR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Crane to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Crane alerts:

NYSE:CR opened at $90.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.22. Crane has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.79%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,048. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.