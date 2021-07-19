Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,031 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 127,570 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. 32.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, CFO James Douglas Allen acquired 3,600 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.65 per share, for a total transaction of $74,340.00. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FOR stock opened at $19.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $949.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.01. Forestar Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $26.55.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $287.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.60 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.