Credit Suisse AG Has $1.19 Million Stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 8.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 9.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $7,920,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,920,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $469,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 110,250 shares of company stock valued at $11,569,688 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

SI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Shares of SI stock opened at $87.60 on Monday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $187.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.86. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 2.63.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

