Credit Suisse AG Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSEX. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 195,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 93,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,795,000 after acquiring an additional 57,629 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,236,000 after acquiring an additional 45,427 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 36,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 33,333 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,673. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $25,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $325,351. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSEX stock opened at $94.99 on Monday. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $97.85. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.