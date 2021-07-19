Credit Suisse AG Takes Position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNRH opened at $9.71 on Monday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

