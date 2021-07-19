Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $91.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS DAIUF opened at $91.50 on Thursday. Daifuku has a 12 month low of $84.85 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.84.

Get Daifuku alerts:

About Daifuku

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers automated warehousing, various storage and transport, and sorting and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for smartphones and tablet computers.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Daifuku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daifuku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.