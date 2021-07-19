Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $91.50 price target on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS DAIUF opened at $91.50 on Thursday. Daifuku has a 12 month low of $84.85 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.84.
About Daifuku
