Credit Suisse Group Lowers Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $82.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.28. 314,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,307,416. The firm has a market cap of $134.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,832,503,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7,127.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after buying an additional 4,464,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Citigroup by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,578 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

