Credit Suisse Group Raises Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$15.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.26.

Shares of TSE:CVE traded down C$0.49 on Monday, reaching C$9.73. 1,499,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,638,616. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.86. The company has a market cap of C$19.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.90.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,459,046.66. Also, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay purchased 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$59,929.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$427,724.14. Insiders have acquired 87,990 shares of company stock worth $903,727 over the last ninety days.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

