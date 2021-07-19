Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Raised to C$3.25

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$3.25 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.85 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.83.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Shares of CWEGF stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Crew Energy has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.