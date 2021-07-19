Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Raised to C$3.25

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$3.25 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.85 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.83.

Shares of CWEGF stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Crew Energy has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

