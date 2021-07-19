Critical Analysis: QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) and Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Radware and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware 4.27% 4.51% 2.82% QuinStreet 3.98% 7.91% 5.31%

80.8% of Radware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of QuinStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Radware shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of QuinStreet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Radware and QuinStreet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware $250.03 million 5.64 $9.64 million $0.30 101.27 QuinStreet $490.34 million 1.96 $18.10 million $0.34 52.65

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Radware. QuinStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Radware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Radware has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuinStreet has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Radware and QuinStreet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radware 0 2 2 0 2.50 QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00

Radware presently has a consensus price target of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.72%. QuinStreet has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.25%. Given QuinStreet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than Radware.

Summary

QuinStreet beats Radware on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application. It also provides Alteon, an application delivery controller/load balancer for web, cloud, and mobile based applications; and LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications. In addition, the company offers Security Updates Subscription, which provides security updates to protect customers against the latest threats; ERT Active Attackers Feed that provides customers with information pertaining to attack sources recently involved in DDoS attacks; Alteon Global Elastic License that captures application lifecycle for large ADC deployments; APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for company's application delivery and cyber security solutions; and MSSP Portal, a DDoS detection and mitigation service portal. Further, it provides Cloud DDoS Protection Service, which offers a range of enterprise-grade DDoS protection services in the cloud, as well as technical support, professional, managed, and training and certification services to its customers. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers. It provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, home services, and business-to-business technology. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

