Critical Survey: International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) and (NYSE:SENS)

International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) and (NYSE:SENS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Isotopes 0 0 0 0 N/A 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Isotopes $9.36 million 5.81 $2.20 million N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

International Isotopes has higher revenue and earnings than .

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Isotopes 22.43% 123.26% 12.86% N/A N/A N/A

Summary

International Isotopes beats on 4 of the 4 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Isotopes Company Profile

International Isotopes, Inc. manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, and Radiological Services. The Nuclear Medicine Standards segment manufactures sources and standards associated with single photon emission computed and positron emission tomography imaging, patient positioning, and calibration or operational testing of dose measuring equipment for the nuclear pharmacy industry. It offers flood sources, dose calibrators, rod sources, flexible and rigid rulers, spot and pen point markers, and various specialty design items. The Cobalt Products segment produces bulk cobalt; fabricates cobalt capsules for radiation therapy and various industrial applications; and recycles expended cobalt sources. The Radiochemical Products segment produces and distributes various isotopically pure radiochemicals and sodium iodide I-131 generic drug product for medical, industrial, and research applications. The Radiological Services segment provides flood source disposal and gemstones processing services. The company sells its products directly to end users and distributors. International Isotopes, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

