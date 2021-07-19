Critical Survey: OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) vs. Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) and OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Frontier Communications Parent and OI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 0 0 2 0 3.00 OI 0 1 0 0 2.00

Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.04%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than OI.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and OI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $7.16 billion 0.43 -$402.00 million N/A N/A OI $1.80 billion 0.03 -$2.04 billion N/A N/A

Frontier Communications Parent has higher revenue and earnings than OI.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and OI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent N/A N/A N/A OI N/A -101.77% -9.17%

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats OI on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. The company also provides Frontier Business that offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

OI Company Profile

Oi S.A., a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telecommunications and corporate solutions; and maintenance, and repair services. It also provides call center and telemarketing, Internet, network, and Wi-Fi Internet services; and financial, and payment and credit system services. In addition, the company engages in the investment management activities, as well as raising funds in the international market. It serves residential, subscription and prepaid, mobile broadband, small, medium-sized, and large corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On June 20, 2016, Oi S.A. along with its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection.

