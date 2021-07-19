Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives $13.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCRN. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 15,521 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $982,789.72. Also, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,343.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCRN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,821. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $570.69 million, a P/E ratio of 67.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.37.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

