Crosslink Capital Inc. Sells 170,278 Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

Crosslink Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 343,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,278 shares during the quarter. Casper Sleep accounts for about 0.4% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Crosslink Capital Inc.’s holdings in Casper Sleep were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Casper Sleep in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Casper Sleep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Casper Sleep in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Casper Sleep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

NYSE CSPR traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 23,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,392. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.46 million. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 242.35% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. Casper Sleep’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSPR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Casper Sleep in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Casper Sleep from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

In other Casper Sleep news, Director Neil Parikh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $91,400.00. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.