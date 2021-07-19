CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $1,249,500.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $1,249,500.00.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.35, for a total value of $1,577,450.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Shawn Henry sold 7,451 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.51, for a total value of $1,754,785.01.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total value of $1,173,325.50.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $249.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $269.89.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

