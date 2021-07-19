CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CryoLife from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Get CryoLife alerts:

NYSE:CRY opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -73.20 and a beta of 1.56. CryoLife has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.80.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 million. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CryoLife will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 5,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $155,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 27,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $817,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,284 shares of company stock worth $1,737,818 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRY. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CryoLife by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CryoLife in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CryoLife by 10.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CryoLife during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in CryoLife in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.