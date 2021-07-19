Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.15). Cryoport reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

In other news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 28,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $755,076.84. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 824,924 shares of company stock valued at $48,366,333. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 31.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 64,752 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,528 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 51,770 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,860 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter worth approximately $14,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,182. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 0.89. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

