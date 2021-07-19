Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.89.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $54.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 0.89. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 28,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $755,076.84. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 824,924 shares of company stock worth $48,366,333. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

