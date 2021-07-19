Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 102,204 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 380.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,072 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,204 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.38.

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.83. 34,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,326,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.27. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

